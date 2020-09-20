Sister M. Elaine (Eleanor) Haiduk, SSJTOSF, 94, passed away Thursday, September 10. A Sister of St. Joseph-Third Order of St. Francis for 77 years, in the Archdiocese of Chicago she ministered as teacher, musician and chaplain at St. Fidelis, St. Salomea, St. Roman, St. Mary of Perpetual Help, and St. Barbara in Illinois, Indiana and Colorado. Sister was also a chaplain at Loyola Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, and Clare Oaks Senior Care. Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Catherine(nee Koth) Haiduk; dear sister of Raymond Haiduk; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 22 from 9:30am until time of service 11:00am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
