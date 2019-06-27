|
Sister Genevieve Kripas, SSC, 94, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 74 years, died June 25, 2019. Sister Genevieve served as a nurse at Holy Cross Hospital and Loretta Hospital before becoming a nursing home administrator in Pennsylvania; she also served as the administrator for Holy Family Villa in Palos Park for 10 years, Sister Genevieve is survived by cousins in the United States as well as in Lithuania. Her parents, Anthony and Apolonia Kripas, and her sisters Julia Kripas and Theresa Kripas preceded Sister Genevieve in death. Visitation and Wake Service at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1260 Franciscan Drive, Lemont, Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 (Donald Petkus, Funeral Director)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019