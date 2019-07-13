Melville Gordon Lackie, 93, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, died Saturday July 6, 2019. Born June 20, 1926, in Lake Forest, Illinois, son of Melville C. and Katherine Lackie, brother of Anne Andersen and Joan Lackie (both surviving). Father of Mel, Scott (Lura), Jeff (Ann), Robert (Lucy) and Lori Lackie Lemme, their mother being Patricia Giertsen Bruce, and the stepfather of John(Jill) Burchmore and Anne Burchmore Mies(Jeff), their mother being Lynn Burchmore Lackie (now deceased). Most recently married to Marilyn Monroe Lackie, who preceded him in death in 2011. Grandfather to Elizabeth(Christian) Iantoni, Timothy(Bridget), Christopher, Kathryn, Evan, and David Lackie and Jessica(Lucas) Weis. His great-grandchildren are Anna, Luca, Jane and George. Gordon attended Lake Forest High School, playing both football and track. He graduated from LFHS in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Navy that summer. He graduated from Lake Forest College in 1949. Gordon worked in real estate all of his adult life, most recently at Griffith, Grant and Lackie, retiring from there as Chairman in 2000. He has left a rich legacy, and his family deeply miss him.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24th at 11:00 AM, at Lily Reid Holt Memorial Chapel, 555 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Dickelman officiating. A pre-service reception will be held at 9:30 AM, next to the Chapel at Reid Hall, on the campus of Lake Forest College. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Community Church of Lake Forest & Lake Bluff. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 13 to July 14, 2019