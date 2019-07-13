Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lily Reid Holt Memorial Chapel
555 N. Sheridan Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Lackie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Gordon Lackie


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Gordon Lackie Obituary
Melville Gordon Lackie, 93, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, died Saturday July 6, 2019. Born June 20, 1926, in Lake Forest, Illinois, son of Melville C. and Katherine Lackie, brother of Anne Andersen and Joan Lackie (both surviving). Father of Mel, Scott (Lura), Jeff (Ann), Robert (Lucy) and Lori Lackie Lemme, their mother being Patricia Giertsen Bruce, and the stepfather of John(Jill) Burchmore and Anne Burchmore Mies(Jeff), their mother being Lynn Burchmore Lackie (now deceased). Most recently married to Marilyn Monroe Lackie, who preceded him in death in 2011. Grandfather to Elizabeth(Christian) Iantoni, Timothy(Bridget), Christopher, Kathryn, Evan, and David Lackie and Jessica(Lucas) Weis. His great-grandchildren are Anna, Luca, Jane and George. Gordon attended Lake Forest High School, playing both football and track. He graduated from LFHS in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Navy that summer. He graduated from Lake Forest College in 1949. Gordon worked in real estate all of his adult life, most recently at Griffith, Grant and Lackie, retiring from there as Chairman in 2000. He has left a rich legacy, and his family deeply miss him.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24th at 11:00 AM, at Lily Reid Holt Memorial Chapel, 555 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Dickelman officiating. A pre-service reception will be held at 9:30 AM, next to the Chapel at Reid Hall, on the campus of Lake Forest College. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Community Church of Lake Forest & Lake Bluff.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.