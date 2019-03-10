March 8, 2019. Age 82. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Evanston, IL and ministered in education in Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL. He also served as Associate Pastor in Cincinnati, OH. Later in life, he served as Superior at Colombiere Center in Clarkston, MI. Fr. Joe had three great loves in his life: Jesus (and the Society of Jesus), teaching French, and playing bridge. His jovial attitude, wide smile, and care for others helped him to make friends easily. His dedication and attention to others helped him to maintain great friendships throughout his life.Throughout his life, Fr. Joe had a positive influence on many people -- both the young and the old. During the twenty-two years he taught French, Fr. Joe helped many students transition into mature young adults. While superior of Colombiere Center, Fr. Joe cared well for the Jesuits in the community and helped them to deal with the difficulties of aging and preparing for their impending deaths. As associate pastor at St. Francis Xavier, Fr. Joe accompanied countless people in both the joyful and difficult times of their lives especially through the celebration of the sacraments. Even as his health declined, Fr. Joe was able to affect the Jesuits and staff at Colombiere Center with his gracious and joyful attitude. Throughout his life, Fr. Joe was diligent in writing cards, letters, and prayer requests for his friends (and even people he did not know).Visitation is Monday, March 11, 3-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 12, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary