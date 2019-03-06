|
|
Sister M. Lucille Zelvys, SSC, 84, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 61 years, died March 1, 2019. Sister Lucille worked as a nurse and teacher at Maria High School in Chicago. Sister M. Lucille Zelvys was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Albina (Didrikaite) Zelvys. She is survived by her sister, Nijole Lukosiunas, nephews, Tom Vitas Lukas and Rimas Lukas. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:15a.m. to 11:30a.m. at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, IL. Wake service at 10:45 followed by Mass of Resurrection at 11:30a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. Sisters of St. Casimir, 2601 Marquette Rd., Chicago, IL. 60629 773-776-1324. Arrangements by Lack & Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019