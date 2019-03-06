Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Zelvys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister M. Lucille Zelvys SSC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister M. Lucille Zelvys SSC Obituary
Sister M. Lucille Zelvys, SSC, 84, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 61 years, died March 1, 2019. Sister Lucille worked as a nurse and teacher at Maria High School in Chicago. Sister M. Lucille Zelvys was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Albina (Didrikaite) Zelvys. She is survived by her sister, Nijole Lukosiunas, nephews, Tom Vitas Lukas and Rimas Lukas. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:15a.m. to 11:30a.m. at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, IL. Wake service at 10:45 followed by Mass of Resurrection at 11:30a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. Sisters of St. Casimir, 2601 Marquette Rd., Chicago, IL. 60629 773-776-1324. Arrangements by Lack & Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now