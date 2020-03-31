|
|
M. Patrice (Pat) Palm Dorsey, D.D.S. died peacefully at home on March 25, 2020, at the age of 67 after 41 years of marriage to her beloved husband, William Dorsey III, M.D.
She was born to Dr. and Mrs. Irvin D. Palm on August 13, 1952, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After earning a B.A. in mathematics at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in 1975, she attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and received her D.D.S. in 1978. Later in 1978 she married the love of her life, William (Skip) Dorsey III, M.D., whom she met while they were both attending Meharry. She established the first dental clinic in rural Hurtsboro, Alabama, in 1979 and practiced there until 1981 when Skip finished his ophthalmology residency in Tuskegee. Pat and Skip's first child, William IV (Chip), was born in 1980. Their second child, Jon, was born in 1982. Toward the end of 1982, Pat opened a private general-dental practice in Chicago. The couple's third child, Stephen, was born in 1986. After 25 years of practice, she retired in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Irvin D. Palm, Jr., and her sister, Vivian E. Goodwin. She is survived by her husband, William Dorsey III, M.D.; her three sons, William IV (Alison), Jon D., and Stephen P.; her sister-in-law, Dewana; two grandsons, Miles and Maxwell; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited viewing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM at A.A. Rayner and Sons Funeral Home, 318 East 71st Street. The family will not attend the viewing. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to UNCF or Jackson Park Hospital Foundation in her name, Patrice Palm Dorsey, D.D.S.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020