Sister M. Petronia Budzinski, O.S.F., formerly Leocadia Budzinska, age 99, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago for 85 years, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and the late Kathryn, nee Ozga, Budzinski; she was the 7th of 10 children. Preceded in death by her siblings Mary, Joseph, Josephine, Agnes, Stephanie, Bernice, Stanley, and Eugene. She is survived by her sister Helen Ganiec and several nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Funeral Mass will be held privately at the Our Lady of Victory Convent Motherhouse. Interment convent cemetery. Info: 630-243-3600





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store