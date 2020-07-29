1/
Sr. M. Petronia Budzinski O.S.F.
Sister M. Petronia Budzinski, O.S.F., formerly Leocadia Budzinska, age 99, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago for 85 years, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and the late Kathryn, nee Ozga, Budzinski; she was the 7th of 10 children. Preceded in death by her siblings Mary, Joseph, Josephine, Agnes, Stephanie, Bernice, Stanley, and Eugene. She is survived by her sister Helen Ganiec and several nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Funeral Mass will be held privately at the Our Lady of Victory Convent Motherhouse. Interment convent cemetery. Info: 630-243-3600


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
Please accept our sincerest condolences on the loss of Sister Pete. I still remember all the stories my mother Irene used to tell us about her! She was a warm and loving person! Keeping you all in our prayers
Sue Wolanski (daughter of Irene Plachy)
Susan Wolanski
Family
