Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Resources
M. Robert Wolfson

M. Robert Wolfson Obituary
M. Robert Wolfson, age 97, beloved husband of Lorraine Wolfson, happily married for 70 years; loving father of Mark (Lynn Roberts) Wolfson and Lee (Naomi) Wolfson; cherished Grandpa of Michael (Ali), Benjamin (Abby) Joshua and Daniel; adored great-grandfather of Jordan; preceded in death by his twin brother Ted Wolfson; treasured uncle to all the nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Ray and Eva for their care and dedication. Chapel service Thurs, Jan 23, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
