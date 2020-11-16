Sister M. Thomas Leo Monahan, OP
Loving daughter of the late Roy V and Kathryn V Monahan, nee Devine. Beloved sister of James M. and William J. (Barbara) and the late Robert V, Lois M Hauptmann, John A, and Jean R Moses. Sister was the devoted aunt of 19, great aunt of 55, and great great aunt of 41. Sister is survived by her Dominican Sisters.
Sister entered the Convent of the Sisters of St. Dominic, Adrian Michigan in 1951 from St. Matthias Parish Chicago. As part of that community, Sister served in variety of schools, most recently as the Principal of Visitation School in Elmhurst for 40 years.
Funeral Services and burial will be held at the Dominican Motherhouse, Adrian Mi. The service can be viewed via Livestream Wednesday November 18 at 9:30 AM CT. https://adriandominicans.org/Livestream.aspx
Remembrances of Sister may be sent to: pdulka@adriandominicans.org
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Retired Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Sienna Heights Drive Adrian, Mi 49221-1793