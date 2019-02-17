|
M. William 'Bill' Feigen, age 88, beloved husband of Harriet, nee Braloff, cherished father of Geordi Smith, Douglas (Jenna) Feigen, Michelle Feigen and the late Kerry Meyer, devoted grandfather of Nicholas (Erica) Feigen, Brittany (Gregg) Salzmann, Michayla (Ben) Poncher, Aaron Feigen, Megan (Jonathan) Mattson, and great-grandchildren Danny, Rhianna, Caleb, Noah, Levi, Ocean, Micah, Henry, Noella and the late Alex Jedd. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Ct (NE corner of Willow and Landwehr) Northbrook. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Info: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019