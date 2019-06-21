|
Mable Louise Hawkins age 54 was born January 20, 1965 to George and Georgia Hawkins Sr. Mable was a graduate of West High School class of 1984. She worked as a housekeeper for the Horseshoe Casino for many years. Mable passed away June 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. She is preceded in death by both parents George and Georgia Hawkins Sr. Mable leaves to cherish her fond memories 2 daughters Veronica and RoChanta, 2 sons Darryl and Rodney; 7 grandchildren Ze'Maure, Za'Nyiah, Destiny, Klover, Harmonee', Alontay and A'Lonteona; 5 sisters; 5 brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. with family hour from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00p.m. all services at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 2307 Rhode Island Street Gary, Indiana.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019