Madalyn L. Carroll. Age 99 of Park Ridge. Loving daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Ellen, nee Curran. Cherished cousin of Shirley, nee Curran, and Henry Zoldowski. Dear cousin of many. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 3-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Lighthouse, www.chicagolighthouse.org. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019