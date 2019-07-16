Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Madalyn L. Carroll

Madalyn L. Carroll Obituary
Madalyn L. Carroll. Age 99 of Park Ridge. Loving daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Ellen, nee Curran. Cherished cousin of Shirley, nee Curran, and Henry Zoldowski. Dear cousin of many. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 3-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Lighthouse, www.chicagolighthouse.org. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
