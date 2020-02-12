|
Maddalena Guagliardo nee Guardi, 99, beloved wife of the late Pietro; loving mother of Antoinette (Claudio) Sanchez; devoted grandmother of Angela (Michael Huber) and Raymond (Nadiah) Sanchez; loving great grandmother of Ashley, Gabrielle, Thomas, Michael, Alexah, Kylie and Cole; step grandmother to Karen Karkoska, Margaret Dugan, Darlene Romano and John; aunt to many nieces and nephews.Funeral Friday 9:00 am at Grein funeral Directors 2114 W Irving Park Rd to St. Edward Church, Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4- 9 pm. 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020