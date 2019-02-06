|
|
Maddalena Magnifico nee DeGirolamo, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Michael L. Magnifico for 67 years. Loving mother of Frank (Clare, nee Soldano), Tony (Mary Ann, nee Quilty), Marge (Steve) Anzalone and Mary (Giovanni) Camaci. Fond grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 11. Loving sister of the late Vincenzo (Ida), the late Nina (Giuseppe), the late Michele (Domenica), the late Umberto, and the late Irene; dear sister-in-law of many; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday February 7th 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Lieu of flowers please make donations to Rolling Meadows High School for the Jennifer Anzalone Scholarship at 2901 Central Rd. Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. For more info 708-456-8300 www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019