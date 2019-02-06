Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maddalena Magnifico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maddalena Magnifico

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maddalena Magnifico Obituary
Maddalena Magnifico nee DeGirolamo, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Michael L. Magnifico for 67 years. Loving mother of Frank (Clare, nee Soldano), Tony (Mary Ann, nee Quilty), Marge (Steve) Anzalone and Mary (Giovanni) Camaci. Fond grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 11. Loving sister of the late Vincenzo (Ida), the late Nina (Giuseppe), the late Michele (Domenica), the late Umberto, and the late Irene; dear sister-in-law of many; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday February 7th 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Lieu of flowers please make donations to Rolling Meadows High School for the Jennifer Anzalone Scholarship at 2901 Central Rd. Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. For more info 708-456-8300 www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.