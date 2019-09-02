Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Madeleine Caithamer
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
1935 - 2019
Madeleine Caithamer Obituary
Madeleine Caithamer, nee Battaglia, of Westchester, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth; loving mother of Celine (Emily Tice), Ken (late Janie), Dan (Gina) and Cathy (Dale) Stringham; proud grandmother of Rachel (Kurt), Rebecca, Janell and Misty (Collin); great-grandmother of Jack, Shane, Mason and Sofia; dear sister of Kathy (Dennis) Moran, Karen (late Alvin) Lester and the late Marlene (late Bob) Damron and Sonny Battaglia; cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Battaglia; loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019
