Madeleine Kathryn Baird
Madeleine Kathryn Baird, age 24; beloved daughter of Stephanie E. Baird and Shawn P. Faley; cherished granddaughter of Gloria and James C. Baird; loving niece of Dr. Stephen (Janeen) Baird and Jeffery (Stefanie) C. Baird; dear cousin of Jack; fond friend to many. Madeleine was a proud graduate of Benet Academy and the University of Iowa. Visitation Wednesday, September 2nd, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Church followed by a private interment at Bronswood Cemetery. Please support the Baird Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or www.stjude.org/donate, appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For Information: 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
