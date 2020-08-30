Madeleine Kathryn Baird, age 24; beloved daughter of Stephanie E. Baird and Shawn P. Faley; cherished granddaughter of Gloria and James C. Baird; loving niece of Dr. Stephen (Janeen) Baird and Jeffery (Stefanie) C. Baird; dear cousin of Jack; fond friend to many. Madeleine was a proud graduate of Benet Academy and the University of Iowa. Visitation Wednesday, September 2nd, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Church followed by a private interment at Bronswood Cemetery. Please support the Baird Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or www.stjude.org/donate,
appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For Information: 630-323-0275.