Madeleine Simon, 86, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Steve; loving mother of Maybelle and Steve Jr. (Leslie); dear grandmother Nic and Alexandra; fond sister of the late Paul Mausen and Marc Mausen. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 on Friday, February 28th from 9:00 a.m. until time of departure to St. Martha Church at 11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020