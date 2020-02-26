Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Martha Church

Madeleine Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeleine Simon Obituary
Madeleine Simon, 86, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Steve; loving mother of Maybelle and Steve Jr. (Leslie); dear grandmother Nic and Alexandra; fond sister of the late Paul Mausen and Marc Mausen. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 on Friday, February 28th from 9:00 a.m. until time of departure to St. Martha Church at 11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeleine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -