|
|
Madeline Cavenagh (nee Kessler), age 94, of Clarendon Hills, died peacefully surrounded by her children on October 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, John (Jack) B. Cavenagh, MD. She is survived by her nine children, John (Teresa) of Philadelphia, PA, Mary Schlesser (Peter Stapley) of Riverside, IL, Madeline Mclauchlan (James Burkhart) of Bloomington, IL, Anne Cahill (Patrick) of Hinsdale, IL, Margaret Dubnick (the late Mark) of Washington Grove, MD, Catherine Fitzpatrick (Peter) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, James (Martha) of Naperville, IL , Timothy (Janet), of Forest Park, IL, and Elizabeth McCarthy, of Rocky River, OH, 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to raising her very large family, Madeline worked in causes that support integrity of Catholic families. Among these were Pre-Cana programs and Christian Family Movement. She supported early childhood and elementary education. She was a classroom volunteer for Head Start Chicago. In 1961, with other couples, she and Jack founded the Oak Park Alcuin Montessori school. She enjoyed world travel and sailing. She loved listening to music and dancing with Jack. She also stayed active by playing tennis and swimming until late in life. Madeline was the family genealogist who avidly pursued histories of the Cavenagh and Kessler families. Visitation Saturday, October 26th, 9:00 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am. at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave, Oak Park, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the , , are greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019