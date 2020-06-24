Madeline D. Podrazik
Madeline D. Podrazik (nee Tufano), age 93, beloved wife of the late John Podrazik; loving mother of Catherine (Donald) Dippolito, Edith (Dr. Richard Pena) Podrazik and Ellen (Robert) Pec; cherished grandmother of Alexander Pellicano, Anna Pec, Samuel Pec and the late Andrea Pellicano; dearest great-grandmother of Alyssa Heenan, Isabella Pellicano and Fiona Pellicano; devoted sister of Dolores (the late Ted) Kozel, Margaret (the late Ronald) Thomas, Sandra Traxler, Lou Campo, Lyle (Leslie) Wilson, Magdalena "Rosebud" (Skip) Ludington, the late Anthony Tufano and the late Michael Campo; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Entombment will be held privately. Info: 708 429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
