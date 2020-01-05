Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Madeline J. Vitrano

Madeline J. Vitrano Obituary
Madeline J. Vitrano, nee Pavone, 95. Beloved Wife of the late Russell L. Vitrano, Sr. Loving Mother of Marylou (Sig) Gadin, Michaline ( Chuck) Korponya and Russell Jr. Proud Grandmother of 9 ; Great Grandmother of 15. Cherished Sister of John, Luke, Mary and the late Rose, Joseph, Peter and Frank. She will be dearly missed by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3PM to 9PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30AM. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Condolences may be sent to Madeline's family on her personal tribute website at: wwwforanfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
