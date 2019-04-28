|
Madeline M. Curtis, age 95 of Glen Ellyn for 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Carol (Philippe) Daux, Greg (Mary), Mike (Susan Spengler), Paul (Deirdre Tannen) and the late Mark. Dear grandmother of Ashley, Nathalie, Derek, and Rachael. Fond sister of the late Margaret. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Madeline enjoyed traveling, reading and shopping . Visitation Sunday, May 5, 4 PM to 8 PM at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. Funeral Mass Monday, May 6, 10 AM at St Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn. Interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Donations to , 1801 S. Meyers Road, Suite 100, Oak Brook Terrace IL 60181.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019