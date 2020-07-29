Madeline Pelts Rosenberg, daughter of the late Philip and Harriet Pelts (Wolfson), passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Born in 1938 and raised in Chicago, Madeline attended the Faulkner School in Hyde Park before completing her studies at Pine Manor College. After meeting her husband of 63 years, Michael, they embarked upon a fantastic journey together, raising three sons, leading a growing family and making many lasting friendships. Madeline's friends meant everything to her and she always went above and beyond for them, always doing or saying the right thing. To her, even with all of its challenges, life was "wonderful" and she always wanted everyone else to feel the same. But more important than anything, Madeline loved and championed her family. She was the de facto team mom at Francis W. Parker School, bringing drinks and snacks to all her sons' school sporting events…often in the notoriously brutal Chicago weather. She was always there showing her school spirit! An avid (and VERY knowledgeable) sports fan, Madeline always had a Cubs game on TV, and attended almost every Blackhawks home game for over 50 years. Her organization and party planning skills were legendary. She did everything on her terms in a uniquely creative and whimsical manner, and they always turned out memorable. Madeline was an active and lifelong supporter of many civic and philanthropic organizations including Past President of the Northwestern University Women's Board, Board Member of Know Your Chicago, The University of Chicago Women's Board and the Peggy Notebart Nature Museum. Madeline loved her city and its people, of which she knew many and was beloved by all. She even shared her birthday, March 4th, with the City of Chicago. The greatest consolation is that Madeline left us with so many fantastic stories by which to remember and to help fill the void of our loss.



Besides her husband Michael, Madeline is survived by her three sons Philip (Judy), Steven and David (Carolyn) and eight fantastic grandchildren; Allison Rosenberg Samuel (Or), Jason Rosenberg, Scott Rosenberg, Spencer Rosenberg, Claire Rosenberg, Ethan Rosenberg, Ava Rosenberg and Ivy Rosenberg. She is also survived by her loving and caring siblings, James Pelts (Cathy) and Dorothy (the late William) Meyers and dozens of extended and cherished family.



Madeline's family expresses their sincere gratitude for the unwavering dedication and support of her caregivers, Rosalba Cruz and family, and her entire medical team. We ask that you remember Madeline by doing something special for someone or an organization that needs help, but has not necessarily asked for it, as this is the way that she always did things. A private graveside service is being held.





