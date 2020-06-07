Madeline Rose Bailey, age 96, of Westchester, IL. Lovingly known to many as "Chickie", passed away May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bob; loving mother of Bob Jr. (the late Selma) Bailey, Bonita (the late Chuck, Sr.) Falco and Ronnie Bailey; proud grandmother of Kimberly(Lenny) Pence, Colleen Slowick, Bobby (Chrissy) Bailey, Chuck Falco, Jr.,Tiffany (Marcos) Zacharopoulos, Brittany Falco, Ronnie Bailey, Jr, Diona Bailey, Gina (Will) Willoughby and Olivia Bailey; honored great grandmother of 15; dear sister of the late Sam Grillo, the late Mary (the late Frank) Balog, the late Lucille (the late Jimmy) Leo and the late Lisa "Zizi" (the late Audy) Belvedere. In 1962, Madeline and her late husband Bob started the beef stand, "Chickies" located at 28th and Pulaski in Chicago, which operated at that location for over 40 years. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. If desired, please consider a memorial in Chickie's name to Tiny Paws Small Dog Rescue Union Grove, WI (tinypawssmalldogrescue.org) or Magnificent Mutts Rescue, Hillside, IL (magnificentmutts.org). Info 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.