Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
Northbrook Community Synagogue
2548 Jasper Court (Northeast corner of Willow and Landwehr)
Northbrook, IL
Madeline "Mitzie" Slutsky, nee Apter age 84. Cherished wife for 60 years to the late Gerald. Loving mother of Mark Slutsky (Julie Paskind-Kollada), Scott Slutsky (Jamie) Slutsky and Michelle (Dr. Edward) Segal. Dear former mother-in-law of Karen Weiss-Slutsky. Devoted Nonnie of Sarah Slutsky, Andrew Slutsky, Joshua Segal and Noah Segal. Sister of the late Rosalyn (Harold) Gillman. Funeral services Friday 11/15/2019, 11 am at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court (Northeast corner of Willow and Landwehr) Northbrook. Interment Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Madeline's name to the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
