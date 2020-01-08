Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Beth Emet
1224 Dempster Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelyn Iris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelyn Iris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelyn Iris Obituary
Madelyn "Micki" Anne Iris, Ph.D., nee Balter, 73, beloved wife of Mark for over 44 years; devoted mother of Ariel (Julia) and the late David; adored grandma of Daniel, Abby, and Jacob; dear sister of Sharon (Harvey) Kellman; fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Micki was a noted gerentologist, past co-president of Keshet, and West Rogers Park's foremost Navajo maven. Synagogue service Thursday 10 AM at Beth Emet, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keshet (keshet.org) or Cancer Wellness Center (cancerwellness.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now