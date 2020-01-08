|
Madelyn "Micki" Anne Iris, Ph.D., nee Balter, 73, beloved wife of Mark for over 44 years; devoted mother of Ariel (Julia) and the late David; adored grandma of Daniel, Abby, and Jacob; dear sister of Sharon (Harvey) Kellman; fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Micki was a noted gerentologist, past co-president of Keshet, and West Rogers Park's foremost Navajo maven. Synagogue service Thursday 10 AM at Beth Emet, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keshet (keshet.org) or Cancer Wellness Center (cancerwellness.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020