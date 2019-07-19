Home

More Obituaries for Madison Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madison Jeffrey Wilson


1949 - 2019
Madison Jeffrey Wilson Obituary
Madison Jeffrey "Matt" Wilson, age 69, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born November 14, 1949 in Gary, IN to the late Abel and Mabel Wilson. Matt was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a millwright from U.S. Steel. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Glen Park and Valparaiso and the American Legion. Matt is survived by his sister, Treva Puglisi and his niece and nephew, Vanessa Jacob and Michael Puglisi. Private family services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
