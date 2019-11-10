Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madonna Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madonna Potts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madonna Potts Obituary
Madonna Potts, 82, passed away November 9, 2019. Wife of the late Billy Ray Potts; mother of David (Debra), Richard (Maritza), Thomas (Cheresa), and the late Brenda (Jerry) McGhee; grandmother of 20 and great grandmother of 26; survived by nine siblings and preceded in death by two. Visitation Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3 pm until 9 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Visitation Tuesday at 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Burial at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. For info and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madonna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -