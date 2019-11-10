|
Madonna Potts, 82, passed away November 9, 2019. Wife of the late Billy Ray Potts; mother of David (Debra), Richard (Maritza), Thomas (Cheresa), and the late Brenda (Jerry) McGhee; grandmother of 20 and great grandmother of 26; survived by nine siblings and preceded in death by two. Visitation Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3 pm until 9 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Visitation Tuesday at 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Burial at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. For info and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
