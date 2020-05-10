Mae Cowen (nee Wellman), age 104, beloved wife of the late Dr. John Cowen, happily married for 50 years; loving mother of Sandra Cowen and Elizabeth (Richard) Hilt; adored sister of the late Nelson Wellman; favorite aunt of Joanne Wellman; Mae cherished her much loved feline "child" the late Percy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers for their devotion and dedication over the past decade. Mae was an accomplished teacher of business at Chicago City Colleges for 30 years. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago, www.anticruelty.org or Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. For information and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.