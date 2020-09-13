Mae I. Nelson left this world on Monday, August 31st. She leaves behind her daughters, Donna Mae (Philip McGrath) and Janis (William Hopson); beloved grandsons; Patrick McGrath (Kristin), Andrew McGrath (Kelly), and Morgan Hopson (Alexandra) and precious great grandchildren; Shea, Parker, Quinn Mae and Emerson McGrath and many loving nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed.
Mae was born in Chicago and was a long time resident of the Gold Coast neighborhood. She enjoyed sharing her city with the people she loved and treating them to all of the wonderful things Chicago has to offer. She was fond of traveling and experiencing new places. Mae was a dedicated employee of Record Copy Services for over 40 years.
Mae was the daughter of Fred and Anna Jorgensen. She was preceded in death by sisters; Violet Mazza, Olga Jerman, Lucille Leeser, Mildred Spaccarelli, Dorothy Ross, and brothers Fred, John, David and James Jorgensen. May she rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) as Mae was a cancer survivor.
Private service will be held. Info:773-774-3333