Mae Stringer (nee Cook), 87, of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Clyde F.; dear daughter of the late Burton and Pearl (nee Peters); loving mother of Kathy (Ed) Jakaitis, Gale (Miguel) Ree, and Karen Stringer (Jenny Shedosky); cherished grandmother of Angie (Pedro), Eddie (Kacie), Bill (Loren), Elizabeth, Daniel (Melanie), Michelle, and Michael (Meghan); cherished great grandmother of Tyler, Andrew, Isaac, Annabelle, Finley, Avery, Amelia, Hudson, Dylan, and Elijah; loving sister of the late Bethel (Helen), Bobby (Olive Hawkins), and Madeline; dear sister-in-law of Clyde's many brothers and sisters; and her beloved dog, Snoopy. Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 4-8 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral 10 a.m., Thursday, October 17, Lighthouse Church of Antioch, 554 Parkway, Antioch. Interment Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek. Online condolences www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019