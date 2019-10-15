Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Lighthouse Church of Antioch
554 Parkway
Antioch, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Stringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Stringer Obituary
Mae Stringer (nee Cook), 87, of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Clyde F.; dear daughter of the late Burton and Pearl (nee Peters); loving mother of Kathy (Ed) Jakaitis, Gale (Miguel) Ree, and Karen Stringer (Jenny Shedosky); cherished grandmother of Angie (Pedro), Eddie (Kacie), Bill (Loren), Elizabeth, Daniel (Melanie), Michelle, and Michael (Meghan); cherished great grandmother of Tyler, Andrew, Isaac, Annabelle, Finley, Avery, Amelia, Hudson, Dylan, and Elijah; loving sister of the late Bethel (Helen), Bobby (Olive Hawkins), and Madeline; dear sister-in-law of Clyde's many brothers and sisters; and her beloved dog, Snoopy. Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 4-8 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral 10 a.m., Thursday, October 17, Lighthouse Church of Antioch, 554 Parkway, Antioch. Interment Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek. Online condolences www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now