Mae Frederick
Mae T. Frederick

Mae T. Frederick Obituary
Mae Frederick, formerly of Woodstock, Ill. , age 99, passed away on April 8. She was the wife of the late Harold Frederick. She is loved and remembered by her four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Steve Frederick (Kathy), Jan (David) Waltz, Sue (Stephen) Mundorff, and Cathy (John) McLaughlin. A celebration of life will be held on May 3, 1 p.m., at Crist Mortuary in Boulder, Colo.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
