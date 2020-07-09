Magda Brown, nee Perlstein, Holocaust Survivor, died July 7, 2020 at her daughter's home in Morton Grove, Ill. She was 93. She is survived by her daughter, Rochelle Brown-Rainey, her son-in-law, Charles Rainey, and her son, Bruce Brown; her grandchildren Michael Rainey, William Rainey, Norman Rainey, Amy Rainey, Jessica Matas, Jennifer Brown, Rachel Brown, Robin Brown and Philip Ide; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Helen Brown; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; along with supportive and loving family and friends across the United States, Hungary, Germany, and around the world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Brown; her brother, Miklos Perlstein; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Weinstein; her brothers-in-law Fred Brown and Harry Weinstein; and her nephew, Rodney Brown.
Over the past two decades, Magda Brown and her daughter, Rochelle Brown-Rainey, have traveled across the country and around the world, driven by a mission to share Brown's harrowing story of surviving the Holocaust. "Grandma Magda" as she was known to most, left each audience with three key lessons: Protect your freedom. Think before you hate. Stand up to the deniers.
A kind and caring grandmother who preached love, tolerance, and acceptance, she gave amazing "Grandma hugs" and "noisy kisses" and welcomed all into her home.
