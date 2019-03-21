|
|
(nee Rodriguez)--Beloved wife of the late Klaus; loving mother of Claudia and Karin (Kenneth Moore); dear grandmother of Liberty; fond sister of Celina, Nelida, and Sandra. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago on Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairview Memorial Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019