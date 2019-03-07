Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalena Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalena Neumann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Magdalena Neumann Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Wilhelm; loving mother of Gloria Cairns (William II), Arlene Zingsheim (Wayne), and William Neumann; dear grandmother to Lisa, Billy III, Michael, Brittney, Lauren, Eric, Sean, and Nicole; proud great grandmother to Vincent, Anthony, and Leiha; fond sister to Barbara Amey. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 12:00 p.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now