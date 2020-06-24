Magdaline Foreman

Magdaline "Maggie" Foreman, 91, of Elmhurst, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at home. Longtime Elmhurst community volunteer. Beloved wife of the late George Foreman. Loving mother of Colette (Ken) Kubiesa and Shawn Foreman. Cherished grandmother of Claire (T.J.) Kubiesa, Keith (Jill) Kubiesa, Michael (Laura) Kubiesa, Nicole Kubiesa, John Foreman, and James Foreman. Dear great grandmother of Palmer and Quinn Kubiesa. Adored sister of Lucille (the late Harry) Murphy, Edward (the late Delores) DePasque, and Vickie (Ron) Swanson. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services for Maggie were private. A memorial service will take place at a later date when more family and friends can attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the People for Elmhurst Parks Foundation (contact pep@epd.org). Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home in Elmhurst.