Magdeline Elizabeth Swanson
Magdeline Elizabeth Swanson (née Schmolke) affectionally referred to by friends as "Elizabeth" or "Betty" died peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on June 1st in Glenview, Illinois at the age of 93.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Ember Elizabeth Jesunas of Glenview, Illinois and Karen Ann Molitor of Loudon County, Tennessee, her granddaughter Elizabeth McNally, grandson Patrick Molitor, Jr., and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Edward William Swanson, her mother and her father.

Elizabeth was born on January 1, 1927 in New York City, New York to Marie Rebhan Schmolke, and Frederick Wilhelm Schmolke. On August 18th, 1945 she married Edward William Swanson a mechanical engineer she met in New York City during World War II. They moved to Chicago, Illinois where they raised their two daughters and later, they retired to New Port Richey, Florida. Her loving husband Edward died on June 11, 2001, and she moved to Glenview Illinois in 2010.

A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9th at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, Florida 3465 at 9:00 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elizabeth's life. The family would like to thank her doctors, hospital staff, and caregiver for their efforts, care, and dedication.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral
09:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
