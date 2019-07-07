|
Maggy "Magdalene" Vlahiotis (nee Diamantis), 77; Born in Ioannina, Greece: Beloved wife of the late Christos; Devoted mother of Athena (Dimitrios) Merageas and Eva (Gus) Babalis; Cherished grandmother of Peter, Renee, Madeline, Dimitri and Christos; Loving sister of Afrodite (the late Sarantis) Gogos, the late Agathi (the late Nikos) Matsikas, and the late Konstandinos (the late Ioanna) Diamantis; Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many here and Greece. Visitation, Monday, July 8, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N Caldwell Niles, IL. Interment will follow to Ridgewood Cemetery. Please omit flowers donations in her memory to: Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University 675 N. St. Clair, Suite 1200 Chicago, IL. 60611 appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019