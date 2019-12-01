Home

Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
4300 N. Winchester
Chicago, IL
Maik Breckwoldt


1968 - 2019
Maik Breckwoldt Obituary
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Maik Breckwoldt (51) on November 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Breckwoldt and children Lukas (14) and Lorelai (8). Born in Schenefeld Germany to Emil Johannes Gustav Breckwoldt and Jutta Breckwoldt on May 2, 1968. Maik began working at the port of Hamburg after his service in the German Navy. He then attended the Akademie Hamburger Verkehrswirtschaft, receiving a Masters in Logistics/Supply Chain. Maik will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues. Maik was a distinguished professional, most notably working for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (2005-2018) becoming VP of Logistics. He was a proud father, enjoyed travel and was a self-proclaimed "foodie". Services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church/4300 N. Winchester/Chicago on December 7th at 1pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
