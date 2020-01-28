Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
kom Solel Lakeside
1301 Clavey Road
Highland Park, IL
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:45 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Arlington Heights, IL
Maita Simon nee Janowitz. Beloved wife of 68 years of Gene Simon. Loving mother of Sandy (Mark Broutman) Simon, Jay (Brenda) Simon, and Jeff (Judy) Simon. Proud Savta of Alex, Jordan, Elana, Annie, Elliot, and Zach. Dear sister-in-law of Laurie (the late Helen) Simon and the late Marty (survived by Mary) Simon. Fond aunt of Leah, Debi (Luigi), Jerry (Stacy), and Bill (Karla). Devoted daughter of the late Charles and Lilla Janowitz. Funeral service Wednesday 11AM at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL. Interment 12:45PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
