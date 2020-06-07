Makoto Fukuda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Makoto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Makoto "Mak" Fukuda, 94, of Chicago, passed away June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ayako (Saiki) Fukuda; loving father of Stephen (Kathleen) Fukuda, Ellen (Roger Prosise); devoted brother of Laura (George Kaminishi), Harlan (Helene) Fukuda and the late George (Esther) Fukuda and Robert (Elaine) Fukuda; cherished grandfather of Matthew Fukuda, Christine Fukuda, Lauren (Andrew Kimura), Kristen (Daniel Guzzardo) and Kevin Prosise; great grandfather of Madeline, Lily, Claire and Samuel. Services private. Interment at Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Am Legion Nisei Post #1183. P.O. Box 577100, Chicago, IL 60657. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved