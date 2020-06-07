Makoto "Mak" Fukuda, 94, of Chicago, passed away June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ayako (Saiki) Fukuda; loving father of Stephen (Kathleen) Fukuda, Ellen (Roger Prosise); devoted brother of Laura (George Kaminishi), Harlan (Helene) Fukuda and the late George (Esther) Fukuda and Robert (Elaine) Fukuda; cherished grandfather of Matthew Fukuda, Christine Fukuda, Lauren (Andrew Kimura), Kristen (Daniel Guzzardo) and Kevin Prosise; great grandfather of Madeline, Lily, Claire and Samuel. Services private. Interment at Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Am Legion Nisei Post #1183. P.O. Box 577100, Chicago, IL 60657. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.