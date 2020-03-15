|
Malachy Andrew Towey Sr. of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on March 11, 2020 while in his 100th year. Born November 28, 1920 in Cloontia, County Mayo, Ireland, the son of Martin Towey and Bridget Kelly Towey. He was married to the late Bridget Mooney Towey for 60 years. He is survived and will be missed terribly by his seven sons and daughters; Marie Szyman (Robert), Malachy Jr., Esther Muhr, Julia McSweeney (Tim), Shirley Saldaña (José), Kevin, Brendan, and the late Shamus, 12 grandchildren; Robert, Stephan, Mikel, Daniel, Katie, Leslie, Rebecca, Martin, Patrick, Rory, Maeve, Maura, and sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Christina Catholic Church, 3342 W. 111th St. Chicago, Illinois 60655 at 9:30am on March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may send donations to: National Graves Association www.nga.ie
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020