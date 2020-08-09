1/1
Malcolm D. Young
Devoted husband of Lorrie, nee McLaughlin, for 54 years; Loving father of Brian, Michelle (Michael) Musto, and Kevin; Very proud grandpa of Joseph, Michael, Taylor, and Ryan; Dear brother of the late Cynthia Clemons, Kris Mueller (Frank), late Gina Rabattini, and the late Anthony Rabattini; Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Special "Brother" to Rick, Fred, Marcia, and the late Louie; Proud U.S. Army Veteran; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m., with a live stream available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.com/malcolm; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
AUG
11
Funeral
09:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Terrence Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 8, 2020
When I think of Mal his smile dominates my memories. So quick he was to break out in a grin. My heart goes out to you Laurie, the Youngs, the McLaughlins, and all else who are experiencing the loss of this dear man.
Bill Pianka
