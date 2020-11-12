Malcolm R. Holec, age 87, of Mount Prospect, passed away November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline Holec, nee Belderson, for 62 years. Loving father of Thomas (Donna), Janice (Scott) Peterson, and Paul (Bethany). Cherished grandfather of Robert (Lisa) Holec, Christina (Nate) Ferrin, Emily (Alex) Del Sordo, Jennie (Brian) Lesnak, Laura (Andy) Burns, Megan Holec, Amy Holec, Ryan Holec, and Derek Holec, great-grandfather of Jack Ferrin, Grace and Graham Del Sordo, Arthur Lesnak. Fond friend and neighbor of many.
Graduate of Northwesten University. Longtime employee of the Brunswick Corporation. Malcolm was very active in the Mount Prospect community.
Due to COVID services are private.
