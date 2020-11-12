1/1
Malcolm R. Holec
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malcolm R. Holec, age 87, of Mount Prospect, passed away November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline Holec, nee Belderson, for 62 years. Loving father of Thomas (Donna), Janice (Scott) Peterson, and Paul (Bethany). Cherished grandfather of Robert (Lisa) Holec, Christina (Nate) Ferrin, Emily (Alex) Del Sordo, Jennie (Brian) Lesnak, Laura (Andy) Burns, Megan Holec, Amy Holec, Ryan Holec, and Derek Holec, great-grandfather of Jack Ferrin, Grace and Graham Del Sordo, Arthur Lesnak. Fond friend and neighbor of many.

Graduate of Northwesten University. Longtime employee of the Brunswick Corporation. Malcolm was very active in the Mount Prospect community.

Due to COVID services are private.

Information call 847-255-7800 or

www.friedrichsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved