Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridgewood Cemetery
9900 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Manfred Karl Mork

Manfred Karl Mork Obituary
Loving husband of Marianne. Beloved father of Gregory K. (Susannah) and Andrea (Norman) Grossl. Cherished grandfather of Elayna Mork and Jonathon and Karina Grossl. Dear brother of Walter and Herbert. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 6001. Family and friends will gather on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, following in procession to Ridgewood Cemetery 9900 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016 for 2:00 pm graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations to The . For more info. (847) 824-5155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
