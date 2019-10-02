|
Loving husband of Marianne. Beloved father of Gregory K. (Susannah) and Andrea (Norman) Grossl. Cherished grandfather of Elayna Mork and Jonathon and Karina Grossl. Dear brother of Walter and Herbert. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 6001. Family and friends will gather on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, following in procession to Ridgewood Cemetery 9900 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016 for 2:00 pm graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations to The . For more info. (847) 824-5155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019