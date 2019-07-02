Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Manfred Steinfeld Obituary
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the loss of Manny Steinfeld, a longtime friend, partner, and Museum Founder. He was an early leader in the effort to create the Museum, co-chairing the Chicago community, and remained deeply devoted to advancing the cause of Holocaust remembrance and education. Manny received the Museum's National Leadership Award in 2014.

Manny escaped Nazi persecution with help from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. After arriving in the US, he joined the US Army and helped liberate the Woebbelin Concentration Camp while serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Much of his family was killed in the Holocaust.

Manny is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Fern. The Museum sends heartfelt condolences to Fern, his sons Michael and Paul, daughter Jill, his 10 grandchildren and the entire family.

Howard M. Lorber, Chairman

Allan M. Holt, Vice Chairman

Sara J. Bloomfield, Director

Jill Weinberg, Midwest Regional Director
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
