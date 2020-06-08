Manjula Daniel (Pidakala) Bunyan, age 66, fought the good fight and finished the race on June 5, 2020. Her life carried her from Guntur, India, to Chicago, Illinois, where she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, cool aunt, teacher, and friend throughout. Missing her faith, hope, and love, are her husband, Daniel Bunyan; daughter, Ann Bunyan; and son, Simon Bunyan. As she did in life, she reminds you to, "Be good." A private service will be held on June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the Bunyan family recommends a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Info:www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773-472-6300.