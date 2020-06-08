Manjula Daniel (Pidakala) Bunyan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manjula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manjula Daniel (Pidakala) Bunyan, age 66, fought the good fight and finished the race on June 5, 2020. Her life carried her from Guntur, India, to Chicago, Illinois, where she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, cool aunt, teacher, and friend throughout. Missing her faith, hope, and love, are her husband, Daniel Bunyan; daughter, Ann Bunyan; and son, Simon Bunyan. As she did in life, she reminds you to, "Be good." A private service will be held on June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the Bunyan family recommends a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Info:www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773-472-6300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved