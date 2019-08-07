|
|
Manny Chudwin M.D., age 97. Beloved husband for 73 years of Caryl. Loving father of Dr. David, Jeffrey (Kim), and Kenneth (Jana). Proud grandfather of Adam, Stacy (Tim) Lamkin, and Elissa. Dear brother of the late Samuel, Dorothy, Stella, Lillian, and Nerissa. Cherished uncle and great uncle of many. He proudly earned the rank of Eagle Scout and later went on to serve as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during and after WWII. Dr. Chudwin was the Chairman of Radiology at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago for 35 years. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and travelled to over 80 countries. Above all, he was devoted to his family. Service Thursday 10AM at Shir Tikvah, 1424 W. 183rd Street, Homewood. Interment Beverly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JUF, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019