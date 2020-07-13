Manny Lubelfeld, 87, Korean War Veteran, beloved husband and best friend of Reva for 63 years. Loving father of Steve (Ellen), Andrea (Jeff) Urdangen, Pammy (Bobby) Schur, and Michael (Stephanie). Adored papa of Zack (fiancée Kelsey), Josh, Kaley, Nate, Joey, Danny, Jake, Emma, Maya, Justin and Jamie. Caring brother of Nadine Gore. Favorite uncle and loyal friend to many. We will miss his passion for the White Sox and Bears as well his thirst for Jack Daniels.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
are appreciated. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or shalom2.com
.