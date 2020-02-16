Home

Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
2127 W. 22nd Place
Chicago, IL
Manuel F. Acevedo, CPD, retired, 63, February 13, 2020, dearly beloved husband of Veronica Mancilla Acevedo; devoted father of Jason (Danielle) Acevedo, CPD, Aaron (Emily) Acevedo, CPD, Manuel Acevedo, Jr., Karyn Acevedo, and Miranda Acevedo; proud grandfather of Christian, Aubrey, Caleb, Cuyler, and Mandy Acevedo, Helen, Gabriel, and Rosina Acevedo, and Adonis Acevedo; fond son of the late Joe D. and Helen Acevedo, Sr.; loving brother of Joe (Susan) Acevedo, Felix (Margie) Acevedo, Darlene (Pete) Gomez, Roseann (late Tom) Sroor, Eddie Acevedo, State Representative-2nd District-retired, CPD retired, Debbie (Ray) Warfield, Cindy (Lou) Perales, Martin (Nancy) Acevedo, CPD, and the late Roy (Sally) Acevedo; dear brother in law, uncle and friend. Manny served for 24 years as a Chicago Police officer, then for 6 years as Supervisor of the Gang Investigation Unit of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Memorial Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m., at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL. Memorial Mass Friday, February 21, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Paul Church, 2127 W. 22nd Place, Chicago, IL. Private graveside burial, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit MANUEL ACEVEDO BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -