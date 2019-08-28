|
|
MANUEL "MANNY" ROTH, 84
Fond uncle of Holly (Robert) Baer and Bill Fink. Cherished great uncle of Sari and Zoe Baer. Service Sunday September 1, 12 noon at Skokie Masonic Center, 5405 Lincoln Ave., Skokie, IL 60077. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center for Autism treatment program c/o Advocate Charitable Foundation 3075 Highland Pkwy #600, Downers Grove, IL 60515, www.advocategiving.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019