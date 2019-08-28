Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Skokie Masonic Center
5405 Lincoln Ave.
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Roth

Add a Memory
Manuel Roth Obituary
MANUEL "MANNY" ROTH, 84

Fond uncle of Holly (Robert) Baer and Bill Fink. Cherished great uncle of Sari and Zoe Baer. Service Sunday September 1, 12 noon at Skokie Masonic Center, 5405 Lincoln Ave., Skokie, IL 60077. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center for Autism treatment program c/o Advocate Charitable Foundation 3075 Highland Pkwy #600, Downers Grove, IL 60515, www.advocategiving.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now